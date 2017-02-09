See photos of Melania Trump modeling at age 16

share tweet pin email

There's a lot of pressure on first ladies to dress fashionably. And America's new first lady, Melania Trump, can pull from her background as a fashion model.

Stane Jerko Melania Knauss poses for Stanje Jerko in 1987.

But how did the Slovenian-born model get her start?

1987 - Melanija Knavs, who later changed her name to Melania Knauss, was born in Slovenia, Yugoslavia. At 18, she signed with a modeling agency in Milan. Here, the future Mrs. Trump poses for a photo shoot wearing a high ponytail in March 1987.

1987 - Melania Knauss was 16 years old when she was discovered by a Slovenian photographer. She posed for one of her first photo shoots in 1987 and began her career as a model.

1999 - After moving to New York City in 1996, the model met her future husband, Donald Trump, at a fashion week party two years later. In 1999, the couple posed at The Vh1 Divas Live Concert.

1999 - The couple attended an event for Sports Illustrated in 1999. The model wore a white, figure-hugging gown for the occasion.

1999 - Melania Knauss walked the red carpet at an awards ceremony in New York. She posed in a sexy sequin gown at the event.

2000 - Knauss is photographed in leather pants and a sparkly top for Redbook magazine's holiday issue.

2000 - Melania Knauss sported a blue sequin gown with a wavy print and a thigh-high slit at 'VH-1 Divas: A Tribute To Diana Ross" event in New York.

2001 - The future president and first lady attended The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in 2001. Knauss wore a beaded strapless dress for the occasion.

2002 - The model arrived to an event in New York City sporting tan, boot-cut pants and a fur-trimmed jacket.

2002 - The couple arrived to the grand opening of Britney Spears' new restaurant, Nyla, in 2002. Knauss wore white pants and a pink-and-red printed halter top.

2002 - Knauss arrived at the Luca Luca fashion show in 2002 wearing an asymmetrical top and matching embellished pants.

2003 - Melania Knauss wore a black corseted gown with a feathered skirt to the Angel Ball charity event in 2003.

2003 - Melania Knauss attended an event at the Cartier Mansion to celebrate the launch of their latest collection. The model wore simple black pants with a matching silk halter top.

2004 - The couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2004. Knauss wore a white silk gown with lace-paneled cutouts for the star-studded affair.

2004 - Melania Knauss attended New York Fashion Week 2004 in a bright pink baby doll top and flared jeans.

2004 - Knauss attended the 2004 Met Gala in a daring black gown complete with intricate cutouts at the bodice. The look was in keeping with the event's "Dangerous Liaisons" theme.

2005 - In January 2005, Knauss married Donald Trump at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. She wore a sleeveless, $100,000 Christian Dior gown made with 300 feet of duchesses satin and a 16-foot veil.

2005 - The new Mrs. Trump attended the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscar party in a shimmering champagne gown with white feathers at the hem.

2005 - Trump attended the Met Gala in 2005 wearing a black satin Alexander McQueen gown with white tulle peaking out at the edge of the skirt.

2005 - Stepping out for an event in New York City, Trump wore a black chiffon dress accompanied by a black-and-white striped fur coat.

2006 - The couple attended the Met Gala in 2006 where Melania wore a simple white silk gown. She paired the empire-waist dress with a dazzling diamond necklace.

2007 - Melania and Donald Trump welcomed their son, Barron, in March 2006. One year later, Trump and her son attended the Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center's 16th Annual Bunny Hop in New York City. They wore matching camel outfits, with hers featuring fur trim at the cuffs and collar.

2007 - Trump attended the Michael Kors fashion show in February 2007. Her piercing blue eyes peeked out below a black fur hat.

2008 - Melania Trump attended the "Sex And The City" premiere in 2008 and wore a tent dress with a black statement necklace and zebra-print heels.

2008 - The Trumps attended an event benefiting UNICEF at the United Nations headquarters in 2008. Melania wore a scarlet halter dress with ruffles at the bodice.

2008 - Melania Trump arrived at the 2008 Met Gala in a hot pink gown to match the event's "Superheroes" theme.

2009 - Trump arrived to a screening of "The September Issue" at the Museum of Modern Art in 2009. She wore a pale pink frock with a large black belt and peep-toe pumps.

2010 - The model attended the New York premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in an emerald green ruched mini-dress. She paired the look with nude peep-toe pumps and gold bangles.

2009 - Trump attended the New York premiere of the film "Nine" in a black sequined minidress. She paired the sultry look with a smoky eye and pointed pumps.

2010 - Mrs. Trump looks on during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in 2010 while wearing classic aviator sunglasses and a slouchy sweater.

2010 - For the Met Gala in May 2010, Trump wore a navy satin ballgown with pickups gathered throughout the skirt.

2011 - Melania Trump posed for photographers at the 2011 Academy Awards in a black column gown encrusted with shimmering embellishments. The model paired the look with statement earrings and a silver cuff bracelet.

2011 - Trump attended the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a Grecian-inspired white gown. The halter dress featured an intricately belted bodice.

2012 - Melania Trump attended the Met Gala in 2012 wearing a Marc Bouwer Couture cocktail dress that featured all-over sequins and bold shoulder pads.

2014 - The future first lady attended a benefit in November 2014 wearing a black jumpsuit that featured sheer lace panel details throughout the bodice and sleeve.

2015 - As her husband began his presidential campaign, Melania Trump attended the CNBC Republican Presidential Debate in October 2015. She wore a pastel pink coat over her shoulders, paired with white trousers, a white belt and a pale pink Chanel bag.

2016 - Melania Trump attended the Time 100 Gala in April 2016 wearing a white column gown by Mugler. The stunning sheath featured cutouts at the bust and a thigh-high slit.

2016 - Melania Trump joins her husband during the Iowa caucuses in February 2016. Mrs. Trump coordinated with her husband wearing a red shift dress and a red coat resting on her shoulders.

2016 - Trump joined her husband onstage during a primary election campaign stop in New Hampshire wearing a belted camel suit.

2016 - Trump stepped out to deliver a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention in July 2016 wearing a white Roksanda Ilincic dress with bell sleeves. The dress sold out the next day.

2016 - As her husband accepted the Republican nomination for president, Trump walked hand-in-hand with the nominee, wearing a cream-colored dress with delicate floral appliques at the shoulder.

2016 - Former President Bill Clinton and Melania Trump greet each other before their respective spouses engage in the presidential town hall debate at Washington University. Trump wore a bright fuchsia, pussy-bow blouse by Gucci and matching pants for a bold, monochromatic ensemble.

2016 - Trump spoke at an campaign event in November 2016. She wore a blush Emilia Wickstead blouse and a white, high-waisted pencil skirt for the event.

2016 - Melania Trump waves to the crowd at a campaign rally in North Carolina wearing a fitted navy dress paired with a navy belt and navy pumps.

2017 - Melania Trump joined her son and husband in a white, one-shoulder jumpsuit by Ralph Lauren to celebrate Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2016.

2016 - President-elect Donald Trump and his wife stepped out for a New Year's Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida. The future first lady wore a black Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring small bows at the shoulders.

2017 - Melania Trump and her husband attended a pre-inauguration ball in January 2017. The soon-to-be first lady wore a long-sleeved, champagne-colored gown by Reem Acra for the event.

2017 - The Trumps wave to the crowd at a pre-inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial. Mrs. Trump wore a black, military-inspired coat by New York-based designer Norisol Ferrari.

2017 - Newly-minted President Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk along the parade route on Inauguration Day. The first lady wore a powder-blue cashmere dress with a matching jacket and gloves by designer Ralph Lauren. The choice drew comparisons to Jacqueline Kennedy, who also wore pale blue for her husband's inauguration.

2017 - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump take the stage at the Inaugural Ball in January 2017. Melania Trump wore a sleek, off-the-shoulder gown with a cascading ruffle and thigh-high slit. The design, which was a collaboration between Mrs. Trump and designer Herve Pierre, a former creative director for Carolina Herrera, featured a small, knotted belt at the waist.

Trump was first discovered by Slovenian photographer Stane Jerko while sitting on a fence waiting for her friend to finish walking in a fashion show.

Stane Jerko Melania Knauss poses in a cropped top and a long ruffled skirt.

"It was January 1987 when I went home just before the end of the fashion show," Jerko told TODAY via email. "On the stairs of the Festival Hall, I saw a girl that immediately caught my eye. There stood a tall, slender and attractive long-haired girl with distinct eyes."

That girl was Melania Knauss. The photographer invited her to his studio for a trial shoot. For their first photo session, Knauss brought her own wardrobe and Jerko said that her first photos were "very promising."

Stane Jerko Knauss models a quintessential '80s look with leggings, a high ponytail and a white shirt knotted at the waist.

She returned for a second photo shoot, this time to model clothes from a Slovenian textile factory. The photos he took at those sessions made up her first portfolio and began her career as a professional model.

Jerko described Knauss as shy and reserved in the beginning but said that she quickly became comfortable in front of the camera. He also said that she was very eager to learn about the lighting, hair and makeup that went into each shoot.

Stanje Jerko Knauss poses in a white dress at the beginning of her modeling career.

Knauss continued to model, working in Milan and Paris before moving to New York in 1996 where she met and married Donald Trump. And the rest is history!