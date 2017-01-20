share tweet pin email

All eyes were on the women of the Trump family as they arrived for President Donald Trump's inauguration and their elegant fashion choices did not disappoint.

Melania Trump chose a powder blue dress and matching coat from designer Ralph Lauren for the day's events. The incoming first lady paired the structured jacket with pointed stilettos and leather gloves to complete the monochromatic look.

Alex Brandon / AP President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives for a church service on Donald Trump's inauguration day.

With her long locks pulled back in a sophisticated bun, Mrs. Trump's look is reminscent of what Jacqueline Kennedy wore for her husband's inauguration in 1961.

Getty Images; AP Melania Trump's choice for the day's events seemed to reference Jackie Kennedy.

The suspense surrounding what the incoming first lady would wear for the events of Inauguration Day built over the last several months as several designers spoke out saying they wouldn't be willing to dress Mrs. Trump.

RELATED: 150 years of first lady inaugural gowns, from Mary Todd Lincoln to Michelle Obama

Most recently, designer Tom Ford spoke about declining the opportunity. President-elect Trump responded telling Fox and Friends, "[Melania] never asked Tom Ford, doesn't like Tom Ford, doesn't like his designs ... I'm not a fan of Tom Ford, never have been."

RELATED: Melania Trump's RNC speech dress sold out immediately

Others, including Tommy Hilfiger, were much more welcoming to the idea. Hilfiger even telling Women's Wear Daily, "I think any designer should be proud to dress her."

The first daughters both chose white for the swearing in ceremony. Ivanka Trump chose an asymmetrical Oscar de la Renta white jacket and tailored white pants with black pumps. She accessorized the outfit with a small a American flag pin and black leather gloves. It was her third ensemble from the designer in the past two days.

SAUL LOEB / AFP - Getty Images Ivanka Trump arrives at the U.S. Capitol for her father's inauguration.

Tiffany Trump chose a double breasted white coat that hit just below the knees and paired the look with cream leather gloves and a bejeweled neckline.

WIN MCNAMEE / POOL / EPA Tiffany Trump joined the rest of the Trump children on Inauguration Day.

Showing a bipartisan spirit, Ralph Lauren also dressed Hillary Clinton for the Inauguration Day events. The former first lady wore a Ralph Lauren Collection jewel neck suit paired with a cashmere cream coat.

SAUL LOEB / AFP - Getty Images The Clintons arrive at the U.S. Capitol for President Trump's inauguration.

Prior to the inauguration, Trump wore a black military-inspired coat from New York-based designer Norisol Ferrari for Thursday's events. Ferrari told Women's Wear Daily, "I wanted to give her her own voice. Empowering women is all that matters to me."

MIKE SEGAR / Reuters President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the Lincoln Memorial.

Later Thursday evening, she chose an iridescent gold gown from Lebanese-born New York designer Reem Acra.

CHRIS KLEPONIS / EPA President-elect Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump arrive to the candlelight dinner at Union Station in Washington on Thursday.

President Trump's daughter Ivanka is also known for her elegant style and even launched her own fashion line. Just last week, the first daughter announced on Facebook that she would be taking a leave of absence from both the Trump Organization and her clothing label during her father's time in office.

Ivanka stood out at the events on Thursday in a striking green Oscar de la Renta dress and matching coat.

Josiah Kamau / BuzzFoto via Getty Images Ivanka Trump joins her family the afternoon before Inauguration Day.

The businesswoman chose another Oscar de la Renta design for the evening's festivities. The long white gown was accented by a large black bow at the back.

Leaving for the candlelight dinner #inauguration #MAGA A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

President Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, also stunned at the candlelight dinner. She chose a belted gown from New York-based designer Anne Bowen for the occasion.

Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock Tiffany Trump attends the candlelight dinner in Washington on Thursday.

As the day progresses, there are sure to be plenty more exciting fashion moments from the Trump family in store.