share tweet pin email

Step aside, latex sock sandals. We may have just found the ugliest shoes of all time.

They’re “Future Destroyed High-Top Sneakers,” designed by the French luxury fashion house Maison Margiela and retailing for a mere $1,425 at Neiman Marcus.

Neiman Marcus A side view of Maison Margiela's $1,425 'destroyed' sneakers.

“Maison Margiela deconstructs their ‘Future’ high-top sneaker with heavy distressing,” reads the shoes' product description on the Neiman Marcus website.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Would you pay $425 for fake mud-splattered jeans from Nordstrom? Play Video - 1:19 Would you pay $425 for fake mud-splattered jeans from Nordstrom? Play Video - 1:19

"Distressing" is the key word here. We actually feel sort of bad for these shoes, because they look like they were once perfectly nice high-tops that had a frightening encounter with a weed whacker.

Neiman Marcus The sneakers feature a leather and textile upper that may or may not have been run through a dishwasher cycle.

Actually, are those bite marks?

Neiman Marcus At least the inside looks comfy?

Maybe we’re just not sophisticated enough to understand. The founder of Maison Margiela is, after all, “a pioneer of avant-garde fashion … who challenged the boundaries of convention,” according to Neiman Marcus.

And, some of Maison Margiela's other avant-garde footwear is actually pretty cool.

We could get on board with these paint-splattered sneakers.

Zooming in on the paint-drop finish on this season 'Replica' sneakers. Now available in our Los Angeles boutique, located at 9970 South Santa Monica Boulevard. #maisonmargiela A post shared by Maison Margiela (@maisonmargiela) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:29am PST

And these patterned boots are quirky and fun.

Each season, classic footwear silhouettes are re-imagined in fresh colours, prints and materials. Discover the latest editions of our iconic forms in Maison Margiela boutiques worldwide. #maisonmargiela A post shared by Maison Margiela (@maisonmargiela) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

But we are not ready to drop a month’s rent on Margiela’s latest designer kicks, which appear to be barely held together by a few staples.

Still, plenty of fans seem eager to own a pair. There were only two sizes left on the Neiman Marcus website, last we checked.

Maybe people are looking for a shoe to wear with their new $425 mud-splattered jeans? To each their own!

RELATED: