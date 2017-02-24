Are these the best shoes ever? There's a 1,000-person waitlist for these sneakers

share tweet pin email

When it comes to shoes, there's nothing better than a comfortable and stylish pair of kicks.

But then again, that sounds like an oxymoron. When was the last time you had shoes that looked killer — and didn't kill? The answer is probably never.

Well, there's a shoe that may have cracked this fashion conundrum once and for all.

mgemi/Instagram These shoes shoes are in demand.

M.Gemi's Cerchio shoe (it's basically a fancy slip-on sneaker) has more than 1,000 people on its waitlist. Nope, that's not a joke — the company confirmed it with TODAY Style.

M.Gemi

The shoe, which debuted last spring, was an instant hit. So much so, the company re-released it last month in an array of new colors, and it sold out almost immediately.

Slip into Thursday. #lovemgemi A post shared by M.Gemi (@mgemi) on Jan 28, 2016 at 9:53am PST

"The response was incredible," the brand's co-founder Maria Gangemi told TODAY in an email. "We knew based on feedback from the original release last year that the sneaker was going to be popular, but it sold out even faster than our expectations: We were essentially sold out of all 5 colors in less than a week."

M.Gemi

But with a $198 price tag, what makes these shoes so special?

"The fact that each piece of nubuck leather is cut by hand, then individually handwoven, makes it extra special — especially for a slip-on sneaker," said Gangemi. "It's that combination of unexpected lush details on a super wearable shape that's really resonating with the style crowd."

She added, "It is stylish, easy to wear and comfortable; it's basically a home run."

And if you're dying to get your hands on a pair, you'll have to wait until late March, when they're expected to be back in stock.

But if patience isn't one of your virtues (we're right there with you, don't worry), we scouted the internet for similar slip-on styles that have no waitlist — and cost a fraction of the price. Cha-ching!

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker, $60, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Steve Madden Eshton Slip-On Sneakers, $50, DSW

DSW

Scout Weave Slip-On Sneaker, $88, Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Dr. Scholl's

JSlides Calina Slip-On Sneaker, $130, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Wanted Shoes Women's Boca Woven Slip-On Sneaker, $50, Amazon

Amazon

Vince Blair Woven Canvas Slip-On Sneakers, $100, Saks Off 5th

Saks Off 5th

1.State Delphin Braided Slip-On Sneaker, $100, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

The Flexx Sneak Name Leather Slip-On Sneakers, $135, Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor

Marc Fisher Dexie Sneakers, $89, Belk