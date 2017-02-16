share tweet pin email

Vogue's March issue is under fire once again. The "Modern American Woman" issue ― with a cover featuring an ensemble of models from different ethnic backgrounds ― was supposed to be a celebration of diversity. After receiving criticism for not being more inclusive of plus-sized models, the magazine is now receiving backlash for a photo shoot featuring Karlie Kloss dressed up as a geisha.

Karlie Kloss is under fire for culture appropriation after the release of her March 2017 Vogue US photoshoot. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Nm9N523Y2G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 15, 2017

The spread titled "Spirited Away" features the 24-year-old Caucasian model dressed in kimonos, with a black wig done up in the Japanese Shimada style worn by geishas. In one photo, she is posing with a sumo wrestler. Photographer Mikael Jansson posted a photo of Kloss on Instagram lying in a tub with the signature pale white makeup and red lips also worn by geishas.

Karlie Kloss in Japan, 2017. Vogue Magazine, unpublished #mikaeljansson #phyllisposnick #hannahmurray #juliendys #karliekloss #voguemagazine A post shared by Mikael Jansson (@mikaeljansson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

The images hit the web with immediate backlash. Many expressed concern over the decision to feature a white model in an Asian-themed photo shoot.

RELATED: Ashley Graham responds to critics of Vogue photo: 'I chose to pose like that'

Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, and Tilda Swinton turn to Karlie Kloss. "Your turn, girl."



Karlie on phone: "Hello, Vogue? Make me Asian." pic.twitter.com/zgUWIB022Q — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 14, 2017

Has Vogue lost it? Karlie Kloss as a geisha.



"What look should we go for this March?"

"How about yellowface and assorted Orientalism?" pic.twitter.com/bXZfiKzpe1 — Suzanne Enzerink (@suzanneenzerink) February 15, 2017

Karlie Kloss gets a 6-page spread in yellowface for Vogue's DIVERSITY ISSUE... while Imaan Hammam & Liu Wen get one pic each... the irony pic.twitter.com/fXn9Ikz7ik — Nerdy Asians (@NerdyAsians) February 15, 2017

Karlie Kloss later apologized on Twitter, writing: "These images appropriate a culture that is not my own and I am truly sorry for participating in a shoot that was not culturally sensitive. My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women. I will ensure my future shoots and projects reflect that mission."

This isn't the first time a white woman has been chosen to portray an Asian role. The backlash from this Vogue shoot follows controversies over the decision to cast Tilda Swinton as a Tibetan character in the film "Doctor Strange," and Emma Stone as a mixed-race character of Chinese descent in "Aloha."

Vogue Magazine is also not a stranger to controversy. In 2011, Italian Vogue issued an apology following criticism of a slideshow titled "Slave Earrings." The slideshow — which featured large circular hoop earrings, was accused of glamorizing slavery. French Vogue was also under fire for an October 2009 issue that featured Dutch model Lara Stone in blackface.

As an Asian-American woman myself, I was always thrilled to see people who looked like me on TV and in magazines while growing up. I went to college for journalism after watching Linda Yu anchor the nightly news for years. Models like Liu Wen, who was featured on the cover of this issue, could do the same for young aspiring models. Seeing positive representations of people who look like you are extremely important, especially for children and adolescents. Models with diverse ethnicities and body shapes inspires young people to see the potential for what they can become.