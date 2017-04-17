share tweet pin email

We already know that she can make houses look good, but now HGTV's "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines is extending her design skills to include children's clothing.

Her collection for Matilda Jane, which features girls' clothes, bedding, accessories, toys and more, is available to shop online.

Sweet Clementine Dress, $58, Matilda Jane Clothing

matildajaneclothing With a fun clementine print, this girls' dress is perfect for spring and summer.

Gaines said she's a longtime fan of the clothing company.

"My girls have been wearing MJ dresses, skirts and accessories for years — and I never get tired of seeing them love what they wear," Gaines, who stars in the HGTV hit alongside her husband Chip Gaines, said in a statement when her collection was announced. "With this line, I hope to bring that same fun home to you and your girls."

Seedling Dress with Diaper Cover, $44, Matilda Jane Clothing

matildajaneclothing This adorable long-sleeve dress and diaper cover costs $44.

Her daughters Ella and Emmie starred in promotional materials for the new line, which includes fun prints such as a lime green background with goats, a pink shade with bright orange clementines and an adorable kitchen print featuring tiny whisks and mixing bowls. Black-and-white stripes are also a staple in the line.

Duckling Leggings, $32, Matilda Jane Clothing

matildajaneclothing These leggings have a hidden ruffle detail on the backside.

"This line was inspired by spending quality time on the farm with my girls and really just giving them room to be little," Gaines said of her family, who live in Waco, Texas. "We're having so much fun in the stage they're in, and I want to keep them there as long as I can."

Gaines also has two sons, Drake and Duke.

Down on the Farm Dress, $74, Matilda Jane Clothing

matildajaneclothing The line also includes pieces for women.

But moms, don't worry — there's something for you, too. The collection also features women's items, including dresses, skirts and more, as well as home items, including a play tent, a toy tea set and a matching comforter and pillowcase set.

Barley Fields Play Tent, $225, Matilda Jane Clothing

matildajaneclothing Joanna Gaines' line for Matilda Jane Clothing also includes accessories and toys like this play tent, $225.

Clearly, there's something for everyone!