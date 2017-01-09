share tweet pin email

The Golden Globes might be over, but that doesn't mean we're done talking about all of the gorgeous red carpet moments from the evening.

From stunning gowns to fabulous baubles to hot new trends, the stars certainly brought their A-game to the red carpet this year. While each star certainly looked beautiful (and the men looked dapper) TODAY Style Squad member Bobbie Thomas has some stylish ideas and tips on how to give some Golden Globes outfits a fun twist.

Natalie Portman

Steve Granitz / WireImage Adding the embellishment to the waist lets Natalie Portman show off her gorgeous baby bump.

There's no doubt that yellow was one of the biggest colors on the red carpet! But beyond the beautiful chartreuse shade of Portman's Prada dress, there was the stunning beaded detail on the bottom. However, Thomas explains that because this embellishment is all the way at the bottom, it can easily be overlooked. She likes the idea of adding it to the waist to make an eye-catching statement that also shows off Portman's baby bump.

Jonah Hill

Steve Granitz / WireImage Simply changing up the color of Jonah Hill's kicks makes them ready for the red carpet.

Jonah Hill took a risk when he opted for white sneakers over dress shoes. While Thomas loves the bold move of bringing the athleisure trend to the red carpet, she suggests going for a darker pair of kicks. The darker color paired with the suit would elongate Hill's frame. Who wouldn't want to look taller?

Tracee Ellis Ross

Venturelli / WireImage Elongating the length of Tracee Ellis Ross' dress makes it something really special.

Stars certainly brought out the glitz for this year's Golden Globes. While Tracee Ellis Ross' bedazzled strapless Zuhair Murad gown is nothing short of fabulous, Thomas thinks something as simple as making the dress longer would make it even more stunning. She says, " A long sophisticated length helps the sexy lingerie look strike the perfect balance."

Anna Chlumsky

Venturelli / WireImage A black ribbon can give any outfit a whole new look.

Anna Chlumsky looked gorgeous in green! Her one shoulder Roland Mouret gown was striking. However, Thomas loves the idea of elongating her shoulder strap to give the dress a bit of visual structure and Grecian-style silhouette. To do this, she would add black ribbon, which can instantly refresh an old favorite, add a waistline or give a neckline a new look.

Felicity Jones

Venturelli / WireImage Both pink and plunging necklines were two of the biggest trends of the evening.

Pink was another big color of the evening and Felicity Jones was right on trend with her Gucci gown. While Jones was pretty in pink, Thomas said she couldn't help wonder what this gorgeous dress would look like with a plunging neckline instead.

Emma Stone and Hailee Steinfeld

Venturelli / WireImage What would these two stars look like if they switched dresses? Let's find out!

Both Emma Stone and Hailee Steinfeld looked radiant on the red carpet!

Venturelli / WireImage Either way they both look gorgeous!

But Thomas wanted to have some fun and see what these two stars would look like if they switched outfits. She explains that Stone often opts for sleek, structured pieces, so Thomas opted for something more whimsical. The beautiful purple shade really pops against Stone's skin tone.

For Steinfeld, the soft blush color and glitzy details of Stone's gown compliment her rich dark hair.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Venturelli / WireImage A sleek updo would leave all the attention to Sarah Jessica Parker's gorgeous gown.

Sarah Jessica Parker's braided updo was a showstopper. However, with such a statement-making gown, Thomas wanted to see how a sleeker hairstyle would have worked.