share tweet pin email

Calling all sparkle lovers!

For those of us who have dealt with the great internal debate of whether or not we're "too old" for glitter nails, we've got some good news: You can wear glitter at any age!

Check out TODAY's A-Z nail "GIF"-tionary for more at-home nail art ideas.

G is for... Glitter

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

The secret to making it work has everything to do with where (and how) you apply it.

The experts at Paintbox in New York City shared a fancy glitter manicure trick with TODAY that works for girly-girls of all ages.

1. Prep the nail and apply base coat. Allow to dry.

2. Grab a bright and bold nail polish color and paint. We went for Essie's "Butler Please."

Pro tip: For a more subtle look, you can choose a natural color.

RELATED: Here's how Elmer's glue will give you a perfect manicure