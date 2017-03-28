Duchess Kate stuns in green lace gown at London gala — see the photos

share tweet pin email

The Duchess of Cambridge attended a fundraising gala for the National Portrait Gallery in London on Tuesday evening, and the dress she wore for the occasion was picture-perfect.

The former Kate Middleton wore a floor-length green lace gown by Temperley London for the occasion.

WPA Pool / Getty Images The former Kate Middleton had everyone seeing green at the National Portrait Gallery gala.

Temperley London is a go-to designer for the duchess. As The Telegraph points out, Tuesday’s event marked the fifth time in the last year she’s worn a gown from Temperley.

She accessorized the look with a pair of green amethyst and pink tourmaline earrings, surrounded by diamonds, by Kiki McDonough, and a gold clutch bag by Wilbur & Gussie.

WPA Pool / Getty Images A closer look at Kate's clutch and dress.

The duchess, a patron of the National Portrait Gallery and a former art history student, was simply stunning as she toured new exhibitions.

Tonight @NPGLondon are fundraising for 'Coming Home', a project that will return iconic portraits to relevant locations across the country. pic.twitter.com/TclxTPjXNg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 28, 2017

In the Balcony Gallery The Duchess viewed artwork commissioned for the Gala by artists such as Grayson Perry and Juergen Teller. pic.twitter.com/FSxe3vplUw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 28, 2017

The appearance came less than a week after she spoke at a London event launching a series of educational films about maternal mental health.