Faith Hill isn't afraid of a few wrinkles: 'I've smiled a lot'

share tweet pin email

Country superstar Faith Hill is approaching 50, but you won't find her perched in front of the mirror worrying about a few wrinkles.

Ruven Afanador / NewBeauty Hill's blushed and beautiful inside the latest issue of NewBeauty.

Granted, the woman seems practically ageless, but she recently told NewBeauty magazine her approach to aging is to ignore it entirely.

"I honestly don't pay attention to it," Hill told the magazine. "The secret is being confident — with your age, with yourself."

Ruven Afanador / NewBeauty Faith Hill poses for the spring-summer cover of the magazine.

While she's the picture of natural beauty, the star confessed that she wasn't immune to the excess of the '80s saying, "I did the high-school perm — why would I do that? I already have curly hair!"

'Top Female Vocalist' at the 29th annual #ACMawards! #ACMawards50 #TBT A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Jan 22, 2015 at 3:23pm PST

She also told the magazine that she's revamped her makeup routine since starting out in the business. "I used to wear tons of makeup, like that '80s caked-on makeup," the star said. "It's the reason I rarely wear it now unless I absolutely have to."

RELATED: Tim McGraw shares romantic story of proposal to Faith Hill on 19th anniversary

It seems like Hill's husband, fellow country singer Tim McGraw, is a big fan of her new beauty philosophy. "He likes when I have no makeup on and crazy-curly hair," Hill told NewBeauty. "Before I put it up in my ponytail, he always tells me to wear it down because it's his favorite." Could these two be any more adorable?

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are making their first album together Play Video - 0:25 Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are making their first album together Play Video - 0:25

RELATED: After 20 years, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are finally recording an album together

And when it comes to those visible signs of a life well lived — Hill doesn't let it phase her.

"I'm OK with having lines," the singer said. "I'm almost 50, I want people to know I've smiled a lot."

The star admitted that she loves to test out moisturizers (a habit her hubby likes to get in on as well) — but the biggest secret behind her beautiful skin doesn't cost a penny.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images A few wrinkles won't stop these two from smiling!

"I really do swear by the fact that if you are happy and if you spread happiness, you skin will be rosy, your smile will be bigger, your eyes will be brighter — no matter what decade you are in," Hill said.

Now that's a beauty tip we can get behind!