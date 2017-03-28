share tweet pin email

The dreaded pushups — we all know we should be doing them. But do they actually work — and most importantly, are you doing them right?

When done correctly, pushups can help you to strengthen your entire upper body: arms, shoulders and your chest. The only issue is that a lot of people wind up doing their pushups all wrong. Watch this video and read the step-by-step instructions below to perform the perfect pushup two different ways.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 2 exercises for toned arms Play Video - 1:08 2 exercises for toned arms Play Video - 1:08

1. Wide arm pushups

Rebecca Davis / TODAY

RELATED: 5 easy exercises to help you get toned arms for summer

Start in a table top position (hands and knees) on your mat. Move your hips slightly forward and come down to a plank position on the knees. Keep your body in a straight line from shoulders to knees.

Place your hands as wide as the mat, at shoulder level. Bend at the elbows to lower chest towards the floor, while keeping your abs pulled in and tight, then press into your hands to straighten the arms and return to start.

If you're a pro already, you can perform this exercise with your knees off the ground.

2. Close grip pushups

TODAY

RELATED: The 1 yoga pose to strengthen your arms

Set up the same way as you did for the first pushup, however this time place your hands directly under the shoulders. Bend the elbow to lower the chest to the floor and make sure the elbows bend back and arms hug the sides of the body. Press into your hands to straighten the arms and return to start.

Aim for a set of 10 repetitions of each kind of pushup. Continue to challenge yourself and increase the repetitions as you get stronger.