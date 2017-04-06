Love Your Body

Why this woman refuses to crop her photos: 'There's no reason to be hiding'

TODAY

When 19-year-old Michelle Rogers posted a photo of herself in a black bodysuit and jeans in February, the caption that accompanied the photo was an inspiring message about wearing whatever makes you feel confident.

Over the last few months, Rogers continued to post photos from the shoot with encouraging tributes about how far she's come on her journey toward body acceptance. But even the most confident advocates have days where they don't feel great about themselves.

That's why Rogers decided to share a side-by-side comparison of the photo and the original, full length picture in a more recent post.

"I was hiding a good portion of my body that I was still insecure about," Rogers told TODAY.

💖I feel like a BoPo Fraud.....💖 --------------------------------------- I'm incredibly nervous posting this, and also a little sad. I posted this photo a few weeks ago, and before I could post the full photo, I cropped my belly and thighs out. Instagram is a very tricky app, and sometimes it's easier to just edit and crop a photo and tack a inspirational caption saying you love yourself when you really weren't feeling it. As someone who considers herself a body positive advocate, I think it's important To be honest! Although I cropped my tummy n thighs out, I am now realizing that there really was no need to do that. Am I a #1 fan of my belly n my thighs? No. But I'm learning to love and appreciate them. I'm learning that my size doesn't define who I am or what I am capable of. I am learning to live a happier and healthier life both mentally and physically, & most importantly, I'm learning not to crop my photos away. I'm done with hiding my body under baggy shirts and cropped photos. I am learning to embrace me, for me! & you can too.💖✨

A post shared by 💖 Michelle 💖 (@bodyposipower) on

"I posted this photo a few weeks ago, and before I could post the full photo, I cropped my belly and thighs out," she wrote in the caption. "Sometimes it's easier to just edit and crop a photo and tack a inspirational caption saying you love yourself when you really weren't feeling it."

RELATED: Tess Holliday opens up about body positivity and her breakthrough year in modeling

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

See Amy Schumer's powerful response to body-shamers

Play Video - 1:07

See Amy Schumer's powerful response to body-shamers

Play Video - 1:07

Since this realization, Rogers made a commitment to herself and her followers to fully embrace her body as is.

"I'm going to be as genuine and real as I can," Rogers said. "I don't have to hide the lower half of my body because it's a lot bigger ... there's no reason to be hiding it."

Embracing the days when she feels great has become part of Rogers' self-care routine, but when it comes to the days when she doesn't feel so great — Rogers has a plan.

"I write down things that I've achieved personally and what I plan on achieving," she said. It helps her reflect on the really cool and incredible things she's done "by myself, for myself."

Just one of those many accomplishments is helping her followers along their own self-love journeys.

💖I'm launching a HASHTAG! #BodyPositivePower to me, means that I hold the power within myself to change the way I think and feel about my body. It means that getting rid of toxic and negative people and environments in your life to make room for POSITIVITY can change everything. Learning to love yourself is a super power that we all hold inside of ourselves, Body Positive Power! •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••I wouldn't be @BodyPosiPower without you amazing folks, so join me in using my hashtag & lemme know what BodyPosiPower means to you, whether this means learning new ways to love yourself, or simply making Of list of amazing things you've achieved, it's up to you. Ill be featuring 2 of you folks on Saturday's 😽✨💖

A post shared by 💖 Michelle 💖 (@bodyposipower) on

"I get messages a lot from people saying that they look up to me and I've changed the way they look at themselves," Rogers said. "That literally makes me cry every time."

RELATED: With 1 pair of tights, woman shares powerful message about body image

She vowed to stop intentionally cropping or altering any of the photos as a reminder to herself and her followers that "they have no reason to hide who they are. They're beautiful no matter what."

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Dascha Polanco: Why I love my thighs

Play Video - 1:19

Dascha Polanco: Why I love my thighs

Play Video - 1:19

More video

More: Style Style Love Your Body

TOP