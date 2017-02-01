With 1 pair of tights, woman shares powerful message about body image

share tweet pin email

Not everything you see on social media is how it appears.

That's the point Milly Smith is hoping to make with her latest Instagram post that has reached more than 72,000 likes at publish time.

Smith posted a side-by-side image of herself wearing the same pair of tights in two different ways. In the first photo, they are pulled up high on her waist, creating a classic, hourglass figure. In the second photo, they sit below her belly button revealing her stomach.

"We are so blinded to what a real, un-posed body looks like and blinded to what beauty is that people would find me less attractive within a five-second pose switch! How insanely ridiculous is that!?" Smith wrote in the caption.

Her first sentence in the post explained that the photo is the "same girl" on the "same day" at the "same time."

"I am comfortable with my body in both. Neither is more or less worthy. Neither makes me more or less of a human being. Neither invites degrading comments and neither invites sleezy words," Smith continued.

Smith, whose Instagram account is peppered with similarly inspiring photos and quotes, mentioned that her outlet on social media helps her cope with body dysmorphia.

Nearly three weeks ago, she posted another photo of herself wearing tights.

"Being body positive doesn't mean loving your body in a certain pose or when you've lost a few pounds; it means loving every angle, movement and squish right this very moment!!" Smith wrote in the caption.

The self-love advocate said her hope is to show just how common body image issues are and how we can help each other through them.

With that in mind, she ended her caption with, "We are worthy, valid and powerful beyond measure."

