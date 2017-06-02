Love Your Body

Model Candice Huffine on how running changed her perspective on her body

TODAY

Candice Huffine is a plus-size model and founder of Project Start, which inspires women to run. For "Love Your Body" week, Huffine spoke to TODAY Style about finding inner confidence.

I love my determination.

I set what I thought was an impossible goal this year to run the Boston Marathon. People would comment that maybe I had gotten smaller or some people would comment that I didn't look smaller. They would say something like, "Wow, you're really running? You don't look any different" and I'm like, "What does that have to do with anything?"

Leading up to yesterday I watched a video that said "the finish line is the moment your dream and reality meet". Well, I didn't even know Boston was my dream until I was in it, chasing what I thought was an impossible goal. I learned so much from yesterday and know this much is true, I will never tell myself I can't do something ever again. No matter what it is from this day forward, I will never doubt myself. I'm so damn proud to stand here today and say I'm a marathoner! Here's to the hobby that motivated me to set a goal that turned into a dream that changed my life. 🏅🎉🍾🏃🏻‍♀️#BostonMarathon #ProjectStart #PSYouGotThis #BeBold #BeYou #BeFearless #HylandsPowered #261fearless Photo by @themattpowers

I still have a tummy. I still have rolls when I sit down. My body is still the same. How I feel about it is different. I feel like a stronger, more well-rounded, better version of myself because of running.

An excerpt from an old notebook I found, written one year ago today and right on time. • • • "How come when people say 'wow you look skinny' we say thank you? In my experience the times I've slimmed down the most have been preceded by stress, a break up, lack of self-care, something traumatic. How come people don't ever say 'You look so fit, 'Wow, you are so strong' or 'You run so fast and far now!'?! It's always about size, not ability and sometimes it overjoys us for someone to say we shrunk. Well, I've changed my mindset once and for all. My stomach can jiggle and roll up when I sit for all of eternity, but if I can be healthy and strong and finish this race, then I'm complete." • • • A year later and I'm in the best shape of my life and look 👆🏼, tummy still has rolls and I feel unstoppable. There's no perfect body. The one you have right now is amazing. Let it lead you to perfect days, finish lines, happy times, and fun. Take in compliments that inspire you, and give ones that empower. And you know what, why don't you join me this Saturday at 1pm at the @NYRR Run Center and we'll continue this conversation and end with a Q+A! Link in bio 💪🏼 #strivetobemorethanskinny #BeBold #BeYOU

When I was 15 years old, I had an option to sign with an agency if I lost 20 pounds or sign a contract as a plus-size model. All I wanted to be was a model. It was my biggest dream. I had no other plan and my younger self knew exactly what to do with that option, and she knew she was going to go toward the direction that honored her for the person she was already. I'm so proud of that younger me for making the right choice.

The fact that I can walk down the street and look into a store and see that I'm on the cover of a magazine is amazing. I'm never waking up from this dream. Just don't pinch me. I'm not waking up!

Women strip down to embrace their beauty ahead of swimsuit season

Play Video - 5:31

Women strip down to embrace their beauty ahead of swimsuit season

Play Video - 5:31

