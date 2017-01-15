Watch Tina Fey's return to 'SNL' — as a 'Star Wars'-style hologram

share tweet pin email

The force was with Tina Fey during her return to "SNL" last night ... and it was a force to be reckoned with!

The 46-year-old former cast member and head writer, who left her full-time role at the show in 2006, crashed "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" actress Felicity Jones' opening monologue ... dressed as Princess Leia.

Or at least, we thought she was dressed as Princess Leia. "I bought this at Eileen Fisher," she joked about her costume. "They have amazing deals after the holidays!"

At any rate, she seemed to be channeling the notoriously blunt Carrie Fisher, who passed away last month. Her targets included the "SNL" sketch writers, Steven Seagal, cast member Kenan Thompson ... and President-elect Donald Trump.

SNL "Why are you a hologram? Are you like Tupac?" asked Jones. "In so many ways, yes," Fey replied.

After Jones admitted to feeling nervous about the hosting gig, Fey advised her to beware of her toughest critic. "No matter how it goes, the president of the United States will say that it's sad and overrated," she said.

"The president?!" said Jones.

"It's fine, no one cares," Fey reassured her.

This came after a take-no-prisoners cold open rehashing last week's Trump press conference.

There's been no response from Trump on Twitter to this weekend's show as of press time ... dare we feel "A New Hope" that he has ended his war of words with "SNL"? Or are we just biding our time until his empire "Strikes Back"? Stay tuned.