Partisan beliefs aside, 2017 has already brought more than enough stories about politicians on Twitter. This one, however, is delightful: a budding relationship between comedy queen Mindy Kaling, 37, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, 47. Platonic or not? Only time will tell.

The flirtation began when Kaling threw shade at the city of Newark, New Jersey — of which Booker was once mayor — on her Hulu show, "The Mindy Project."

Booker wasn't going to take that lying down.

"Ouch! @MindyKaling, heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night," the senator wrote on Thursday, attaching a link to a Newark travel guide published in Vogue.

"(I still ♥ U!)" he added. Aww.

Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the . It's mutual! https://t.co/KW2ibviREc — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

"Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool," Kaling responded. "Thanks for the ♥. It's mutual!"

Booker, ever the politician, took Kaling's words and used them to push his agenda ... in the most adorable way. "If the ♥ is really mutual... Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes," he responded.

You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ï¸is really mutual... Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes ð¤ https://t.co/fI9IYJYZEX — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

Kaling, ever the straight-shooting comedienne, didn't bother with fancy rhetoric. "Yes," she said. "Now let me get the PATH train schedule."

Booker, however, insisted she was "Lyft worthy," and said he would send a car.

Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door. https://t.co/hTHqqyXLZn — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

We daresay Kaling couldn't have written a more perfect script herself. Or maybe she did engineer this exchange from the moment she wrote that line on "The Mindy Project"?

Either way, we can't wait to see where this story line goes.