See Mandy Moore's cutest (and most awkward!) childhood throwback pics

We love it when celebs share throwback pics from their childhoods, and "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore is one of Hollywood's most generous.

Whether it's a cute pic of her as a tot cuddling up to her cat, or an awkward shot in a dance leotard, Moore digs through the family scrapbook and shares it all — no matter how silly she looks.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for NBC Mandy Moore is always game for sharing throwback photos from her childhood — no matter how silly they are.

Let's take a look at some of Moore's best TBTs to date:

Livin' that Disney life... #tbt #wishmymomhadkeptthatsesamestreettop A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

Once upon a time, Moore was "livin' that Disney life" ... while sporting a top adorned with "Sesame Street" characters.

Whoever said that braces and a perm aren't a good look for a child? "Red carpet ready," Moore quipped in the caption of this unfortunate pic. (But, yes we are coveting that travel version of the Clue board game.)

Back in my dancing days 👯. #tbt A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Ta-da! Moore has shared a few shots from her days as a tiny dancer including this one, which shows the future star looking as confident as can be.

When you realize the weekend is upon us.... #fbf #mullet A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

Moore herself made fun of her kid "mullet" in this shot featuring her zipping around on her bicycle.

Me and the first Milo in my life (named after the movie Milo and Otis, duh). #catsforlife #fbf A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:08am PST

Co-star Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Moore's TV husband on "This Is Us," isn't the first Milo the actress has snuggled up to. That distinction belongs to a pet cat. "Me and the first Milo in my life (named after the movie Milo and Otis, duh)," Moore captioned this one, adding the hashtag #catsforlife.

Not a whole lot has changed. #fbf A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:48am PST

What's going on here? It seems even Moore' unsure. She jokingly captioned this one, "Not a whole lot has changed."

If there were any lingering questions about whether or not I choreographed La La Land...... #notthatmandymoore #theresanotherone #jazzhands? #fbf A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Jazz hands! A bit more razzamatazz from Moore's dancing days. Love that snazzy flame-covered leotard!

Mom! Seriously with these micro bangs? Oh, the early 90s were not my friend. #tbt A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

Moore shared this goofy pic of her sporting a hula skirt and shades and called out her mom in the caption. "Mom! Seriously with these micro bangs?" she wrote. "Oh, the early '90s were not my friend."

Keep the great throwback pics coming, Mandy. We love them!