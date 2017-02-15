share tweet pin email

We've all fallen in love with the on- and off-screen relationship between "This Is Us" stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, even if they don't always agree on everything!

Moore just revealed how she feels about her TV husband's new clean-shaven look.

Marcus Ingram / Getty Images Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore attend the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 11, 2017.

Just last week, Ventimiglia surprised all of his fans and shaved off his famous "This Is Us" mustache. He tweeted out a photo, writing, "Jack way back when."

Although we love Ventimiglia sporting any kind of look, Moore has a different opinion on the new look.

The 32-year-old actress told People, "We have like a gigantic cast text chain, and we’re like, Who is that young man?!"

RELATED: Milo Ventimiglia is clean-shaven! But what does that mean for 'This Is Us'?

"My first reaction was, like, I don’t know that person! That is not my husband, that is not the person I fell in love with! I mean it’s Milo and he’s gorgeous and he can pull off anything, but I like a man rocking a little facial hair myself — (that’s) my preference."

But don't worry, Mandy! Apparently, we'll see Ventimiglia rock the goatee again.

RELATED: Mandy Moore's parents get brutally honest about her 'This Is Us' character

Ventimiglia tweeted out a photo saying, "Thank you 1996 hair and goatee. Thank you for your service. See you next season!!"

Thank you 1996 hair and goatee. Thank you for your service. See you next season!! #ThisIsJacksFacialHair. MV pic.twitter.com/wiyPLRKFSA — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 8, 2017

Although we are devastated that the season is coming to an end soon, now we can look forward to seeing a scruffy Jack once again in the next season.

As of right now though, we have to get used to this young looking Jack — who may actually remind some fans of his other TV character, Jess Mariano on "Gilmore Girls."

Even if Moore is hesitant to embrace the new look, what isn't questionable is how cute the two are together!