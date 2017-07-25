share tweet pin email

It’s time to update your resume, because Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are hiring.

The royal trio is in the market for a senior communications officer. The role will focus in particular on The Royal Foundation, the charity venture of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. The foundation's priorities include promoting the welfare of those serving or who have served in the Armed Forces, helping young people build their skills, and supporting conservation efforts.

Getty Images They look like they'd be fun to work for.

The candidate who fills the role will “work both reactively and proactively to manage the daily news flow to the media, ensuring items are accurately and positively reported and received by audiences via traditional, digital and social media,” according to a job ad posted on LinkedIn.

This is not an entry-level position. The ad states that applicants must have extensive experience within a marketing, media or PR office and, ideally, experience working within the charity sector.

It probably helps to know someone at Kensington Palace, too. If you’re connected to one of the royals on LinkedIn, even better! We have a feeling there’s going to be a lot of competition for this job.

