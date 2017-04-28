More ink! See Miley Cyrus' brand-new tattoo of her beloved dog Emu

share tweet pin email

Miley Cyrus' fans know she's crazy about dogs — and tattoos.

So, few were surprised to learn the singer's latest bit of body art immortalizes her beloved Shetland Sheepdog, Emu.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Miley Cyrus has added another tattoo to her growing collection.

The 24-year-old "Voice" judge traveled to L.A.'s famed Shamrock Social Club to have Dr. Woo ink Emu on her forearm.

The celebrity tattoo artist was only too proud to share his finished product on Instagram.

Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

"Placed a young Emu on his mom," Dr. Woo wrote in the caption, which also included Emu's official hashtag #emufanclub.

As Cyrus's Instagram followers can attest, it's a pretty spot-on likeness!

Come. On. #emufanclub A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:18am PST

It's not the first time Cyrus has gotten a tattoo of one of her beloved dogs. In 2014, the "Wrecking Ball" singer got inked with the image of her late dog Floyd.

💖💖💖💖💖 @waynecoyne5 @mileycyrus A post shared by Katy Weaver (@katyweaver) on Jul 6, 2014 at 1:58am PDT

The Hollywood wild child, who's engaged to "Hunger Games" star Liam Hemsworth, 27, has dozens of tattoos, including the tattoo of Saturn she got just last summer.

permaaaa skinnnnn arrrrrttttt by daaaa mosssst bad a$$ @laurenwinzer 🍄🦄🍕🐸🌻💕 #stonerasfuck A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Apr 26, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

And another one of her beloved grandma. And a kitty cat inside her lip. And half an avocado. And —

Well, you get the picture — literally!