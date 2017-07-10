Meet Ryan Gosling's doppelganger: 'My friends find it very amusing'

share tweet pin email

Ryan Gosling has long been one of Hollywood's most swoon-worthy crushes, but what if there were two of him?

German law student and menswear blogger Johannes Laschet has become the darling of the internet thanks to his striking resemblance to the "La La Land" star.

Instagram/Getty Images German law student and blogger Johannes Laschet, left, is a dead ringer for Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling.

Laschet, a 28-year-old student at the University of Bonn (whose father is German politician Armin Laschet), first heard he looked like the handsome actor back in 2005 when he was a high school exchange student in Richmond, Virginia, he told TODAY via email.

These days, the Instagram sensation has grown used to the comparison. "When I am out in a club or a bar, people sometimes come up to me and say that I have a resemblance to Mr. Gosling," says Laschet. "My friends find it very amusing and follow the hype with great amusement."

Laschet, who calls menswear blogging a "hobby" he's passionate about, says getting attention for being the Hollywood heartthrob's doppelganger — and not for his own accomplishments — gets a little tedious.

"Sometimes people just focus on the resemblance. Of course, you should not complain about that, but I am still more than just a look-alike," said Laschet. "I have a great passion for classical menswear and I try to inspire people with my blog. So, I get more excited and I am more happy when people comment on my style and say that they like the way I dress."

Still, Laschet does count himself among Gosling's fans, calling the star "a very talented actor and a very creative mind."

His favorite Gosling flick? "I especially like "Fracture," "The Ides of March," "Gangster Squad" and, of course, "La La Land," since I am a huge jazz fan myself."

As for fashion, Laschet wouldn't say whether he thinks he or Gosling is more stylish.

"I don't think that this question can be answered, because we still have a very individual fashion style," he said. "But Mr. Gosling definitely rocks wearing a smoking suit better than everybody else."

But sorry, ladies, even though Laschet's not a real Hollywood celebrity, he's no easy catch. Seems the blogger's heart belongs to his own Eva Mendes.

"I am happily taken by a wonderful girl," he told TODAY.