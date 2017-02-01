Mary Tyler Moore's husband opens up: 'To see her smile that smile, just once more'

share tweet pin email

Friends, fans and fellow celebrities shared their grief with the world when Mary Tyler Moore died at the age of 80. Now, one week later, the person closest to the iconic actress has broken his silence about the loss.

Moore's husband of more than 33 years, Robert Levine, opened up in a moving statement to People.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage Mary Tyler Moore and husband Dr. Robert Levine attend the 13th Annual Television Academy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 1, 1997.

"I can’t believe she is gone," the 65-year-old wrote. "Mary was my life, my light, my love. The emptiness I feel without her with me is without bottom. She was a force of nature who fiercely defended her autonomy even as her health was failing."

Levine, a cardiologist who met Moore in 1982, after making a house call for her mother, was by the beloved star's side when she died on Jan. 25.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link TODAY Flashback: Mary Tyler Moore discusses her iconic TV roles Play Video - 3:03 TODAY Flashback: Mary Tyler Moore discusses her iconic TV roles Play Video - 3:03

RELATED: Why Mary Tyler Moore remains an icon for working women everywhere

"Mary was fearless, determined, and willfull," he recalled. "If she felt strongly about something, or that there was truth to be told, she would do it, no matter the consequences."

But that was just one part of the woman he loved. According to Levine, Moore countered her strong convictions with a softer side as well.

"She was kind, genuine, approachable, honest, and humble," he added. "And she had that smile. Oh, to see her smile that smile, just once more."

Ron Galella / WireImage Mary Tyler Moore and Husband Dr. Robert Levine at the premiere of "Six Weeks" on December 15, 1985, at Rivoli Theater in New York City.

Levine was Moore's third husband. They wed in 1983, two years after her divorce from TV executive Grant Tinker and three years after the death of her only child, 24-year-old son Richie.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80; fans mourn iconic actress Play Video - 3:36 Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80; fans mourn iconic actress Play Video - 3:36

In his statement, Levine said his sorrow over the loss of his wife was "tempered" by others who've shared their memories of Moore since her death.

RELATED: Candice Bergen: There would be no 'Murphy Brown' without Mary Tyler Moore

"As long as we all remember her, talk about her, share our stories about her, and what she meant to us, her light will never go out," he explained.

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.