We are only three weeks into 2017, but it’s starting to feel an awful lot like 2016.
Hollywood is mourning the loss of yet another icon: Mary Tyler Moore. The “Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” legend passed away Wednesday at the age of 80.
Ed Asner, who was Lou Grant to Moore’s Mary Richards on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” tweeted, “#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”
TODAY's Al Roker mourned the loss of Moore, writing, “Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at 80. How wonderful was her show? She will be missed terribly.“
Many other celebrities showed their support for Moore on social media after news of her death broke on Wednesday.