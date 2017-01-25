share tweet pin email

We are only three weeks into 2017, but it’s starting to feel an awful lot like 2016.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of yet another icon: Mary Tyler Moore. The “Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” legend passed away Wednesday at the age of 80.

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Ed Asner, who was Lou Grant to Moore’s Mary Richards on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” tweeted, “#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at 80. How wonderful was her show? She will be missed terribly. pic.twitter.com/ZWn1XWqssy — Al Roker (@alroker) January 25, 2017

TODAY's Al Roker mourned the loss of Moore, writing, “Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at 80. How wonderful was her show? She will be missed terribly.“

Many other celebrities showed their support for Moore on social media after news of her death broke on Wednesday.

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

Rest In Peace Mary Tyler Moore. #icon I will forever have a crush. Thank you. — scott foley (@scottkfoley) January 25, 2017