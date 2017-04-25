Jenna Dewan Tatum recalls 'crazy, wild' night she and Channing became a couple

share tweet pin email

The story of how Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum became a couple is too hot for daytime TV — but we’re so glad Jenna decided to share it anyway on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show Tuesday. It involves a little bit of alcohol, a little bit of nudity and a whole lot of romance.

The couple met while working together on the 2006 film “Step Up.” Both had just gotten out of a relationship, Dewan Tatum explained to DeGeneres, and while there was mutual interest, she gave him the freedom to date other women while he figured out what he wanted.

“He said he had the chance ‘to be free’ and he couldn’t stop thinking about me,” Dewan Tatum, 36, recalled.

It was after a “crazy, wild tequila night” with “Step Up” dancers that Tatum made his move.

“He comes down to my hotel room at 2 in the morning and he’s banging on the door, and I’m like, ‘What is going on?’”

What was going on was Tatum was on the other side of the door, wearing a sombrero, underwear and UGG boots. (You’re picturing it in your head right now, aren’t you?)

“He’s like, ‘Let’s do this,’” Dewan Tatum said.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Tatum really stepped up when he and his now-wife became a couple.

The next morning on the “Step Up” set, she heard production assistants saying they couldn’t find Tatum. She informed one P.A. that he was in her hotel room, and when he finally arrived he received a round of applause.

“At that point forward we were like, ‘We’re together,’” she added.

Such a sweet story! Unusual, but sweet. Dewan Tatum is obviously proud of it, since she also told it to Cosmopolitan late last year.

Tatum and Dewan Tatum married in 2009 and are parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Everly. Dewan Tatum is planning something special for the family in honor of her husband’s 37th birthday on Wednesday: an RV trip to “somewhere where trees are.”

Sounds fun. Don’t forget your sombrero and boots, Channing!

