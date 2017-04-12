Jenna Dewan Tatum reveals No. 1 relationship challenge with Channing Tatum

share tweet pin email

Jenna Dewan Tatum has opened up about her relationship with husband Channing Tatum and it turns out, just like the rest of us, they've got to work at it.

Dewan Tatum, 36, graces the cover of the May issue of Redbook and inside the magazine, the "American Horror Story" star reveals the No. 1 relationship issue the couple struggles with.

Yu Tsai/Redbook Jenna Dewan Tatum opens up about her marriage to Channing Tatum in the May issue of Redbook.

"Communication. You change when you’re together from 25 to 35. I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn’t want to make too many waves. Now it’s like, 'This is how I’m feeling.'" Dewan Tatum said. "You have to be okay with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won’t be okay for a while.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum began their romance on the set of 2006's "Step Up."

The couple began their romance on the set of 2006's "Step Up." They tied the knot three years later and welcomed daughter, Everly, 3, in May 2013.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Tatum is saving her 2013 Oscar dress for her daughter

Yu Tsai/Redbook Jenna Dewan Tatum in the May issue of Redbook.

The actress-dancer, who's one of the hosts of the upcoming NBC competition series "World of Dance," said she also believes in keeping things exciting in her marriage — and not only for Channing.

"I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves," she said. "People always ask, "Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?' I hate that question. I’m like, “No. Why is it for your man? I do things to keep it fresh for myself."

"The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily," she continued. "It’s for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it’s good for you.”

Yu Tsai/Redbook Jenna Dewan Tatum says she makes it a point to keep her relationship exciting — and not only for Channing.

One area of the couple's relationship that's always exciting is the bedroom.

"We are not sex schedulers — not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two," revealed the star.

"There’s a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other," she added. "To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise."

The May issue of Redbook hits newsstands on April 18.