Dax Shepard shares sweet throwback photo with Kristen Bell

Before Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell were married parents of two young girls, they were a young couple just falling in love.

Shepard posted a sweet throwback photo on Sunday commemorating that time in the early 2000s, showing "The Good Place" actress on his lap with a big smile.

"Thanks for being an optimist, honey," he wrote.

Shepard also noted that the reason he didn't have a matching smile wasn't because of "injections," but because he had a lip full of dip, or chewing tobacco, at the time.

The couple began dating in 2007 and were married at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office in 2013. They now have two daughters together, Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 2.

Bell, who opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression last year, told TODAY in July that "communication and honesty" are the key to keeping the couple grounded.

"Honesty and vulnerability, to the point that it can feel very awkward but it is extremely necessary to see the other person be vulnerable,'' she said.

