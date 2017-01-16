Dax Shepard shares sweet throwback photo with Kristen Bell

Before Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell were married parents of two young girls, they were a young couple just falling in love.
Shepard posted a sweet throwback photo on Sunday commemorating that time in the early 2000s, showing "The Good Place" actress on his lap with a big smile.
"Thanks for being an optimist, honey," he wrote.
Shepard also noted that the reason he didn't have a matching smile wasn't because of "injections," but because he had a lip full of dip, or chewing tobacco, at the time.
Dax Shepard shares intimate last days with dadPlay Video - 2:04
Dax Shepard shares intimate last days with dadPlay Video - 2:04
More video
The couple began dating in 2007 and were married at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office in 2013. They now have two daughters together, Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 2.
RELATED: Kristen Bell FINALLY reveals her wedding photos
Bell, who opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression last year, told TODAY in July that "communication and honesty" are the key to keeping the couple grounded.
"Honesty and vulnerability, to the point that it can feel very awkward but it is extremely necessary to see the other person be vulnerable,'' she said.
Kristen Bell, Ted Danson on 'The Good Place,' 'Cheers,' Bell's depression battlePlay Video - 4:25
Kristen Bell, Ted Danson on 'The Good Place,' 'Cheers,' Bell's depression battlePlay Video - 4:25
More video
Tina Fey on ‘SNL,’ Joe Manganiello’s 40th birthday and more celebrity buzz
Mario Lopez recounts dangerous backyard landslide
Watch Neil Patrick Harris crack up KLG, Hoda by doing ‘Lemony Snicket’ voices
Alfre Woodard: I won ‘cool mom’ points with my kids for being in ‘Lemony Snicket’
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.