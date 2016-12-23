Carson and Siri Daly celebrate their 1-year anniversary — see the sweet pic!

share tweet pin email

One year into her marriage to TODAY anchor Carson Daly, and Siri Daly clearly still feels like a newlywed.

How do we know? Because she posted a sweet, smoochy photo of herself with Carson raising a Champagne toast from their Dec. 23, 2015 wedding.

One year ago today. I will always cherish that this is how we kick off Christmas, and I will always cherish you @carsondaly 🥂 (photo via @peetigga 📸) A photo posted by Siri Daly (@siriouslydelicious) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:22am PST

The couple has three children: Jackson, 9, Etta, 4, and London, 2. Carson met Siri when she was working as a writer's assistant on his former show "Last Call with Carson Daly."

"She would walk into our meetings and I would look at the other dudes in the room, like, 'Do you see what I see?'" Daly told People magazine in 2014. "It was undeniable."

Pete Thompson / UtopiaNYC.com Siri and Carson at their holiday-season wedding last year.

These days they also come in close contact at work, as she appears on TODAY as a frequent food contributor.

Congratulations to this adorable twosome! Happy holidays and happy anniversary!

