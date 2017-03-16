share tweet pin email

Nick Viall’s reality TV work is never done. Though his season of “The Bachelor” ended Monday night, he’s in training for his next gig: contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Fortunately, he has the support of his new fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, who dropped by rehearsal Wednesday as he practiced his moves with his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd. Grimaldi may have been overshadowed by another, smaller, more adorable visitor: Murgatroyd's 2-month-old son, Shai!

TEAM BABY GOT BACH... is ready for Monday night !! Well these 3 are.. I'm terrified! I think we make a pretty great team. #teambabygotbach #dwts #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Don’t let Viall's facial expression concern you. That look has nothing to do with the fact that he’s holding an infant. It’s more a reflection of the anxiety he feels heading into next week’s season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“TEAM BABY GOT BACH ... is ready for Monday night !! Well these 3 are … I'm terrified!” he wrote. “I think we make a pretty great team.”

Murgatroyd posted the same photo and worked in their team’s fantastic nickname in the caption, too. “FINALLY!!! We can all be together,” the new mom wrote. “Team Baby Got Bach is here guys and we CANT WAIT to perform for you on Monday.”

Well, we know who Sir Mix-a-Lot will be voting for this season!

Grimaldi, whom Viall chose over Raven Gates on the “Bachelor” season finale, gave us another behind-the-scenes glimpse of Nick, Peta and Shai at rehearsal.

Team Baby Got Bach is ready for Monday nights! 💃🏻❤️ #dwts #teambabygotbach A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Murgatroyd's fiancé and Shai’s dad, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, will compete on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars,” too. He’s partnered with former “Glee” actress Heather Morris. Hopefully we’ll get a photo of Shai with the two of them in the near future!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.