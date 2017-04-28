When Brody met Sally: Giant puppy and 93-year-old are the best of friends

share tweet pin email

When it comes to this pair it’s hard to determine who’s cuter: 93-year-old Sally or 1-year-old Brody. Regardless, together they are a joyful sight to behold.

Sally, 93, lost her husband in 1990 and has lived next to Dave Mazarella in Mt. Vernon, Washington, for 15 years. She has known all of his pets, but never had quite the bond as the one she’s nurtured with Mazarella’s 1-year-old Saint Bernard, Brody.

Sally was quick to tell TODAY that Brody, who has a very popular Instagram account, had already paid her a visit before lunchtime.

“He was here this morning already, he came over with Dave,” she said. “Oh he’s such a sweetheart! I gave him a crust of bread for breakfast.”

Brody visits Sally multiple times per day and it’s safe to say that they light up each other’s lives.

“Brody would wander over to her house,” Mazarella said. “Then she started giving him snacks.”

@BlizzardandLulu via Instagram Sally and Brody enjoy lots of strolls along their street.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Now the duo walks to church, watches the news and grabs the daily newspaper – all by one another’s side.

“From the moment he sees me he’s so happy,” said Sally. “Brody really loves me – Dave says it’s my voice.”

Sally, however, thinks it’s her Dutch accent.

She moved to Washington in 1952, but spent her childhood on her family’s farm in Holland – the very place where she learned to love animals.

@BlizzardandLulu via Instagram Our favorite friends? We think so!

Sally has four children, but only one lives nearby. She keeps in close contact with all of them and they love the pictures of Brody and her together just as much as the rest of us.

This dynamic duo really does have a way of bringing joy to our hearts and Sally believes that her positive spirit may just be the reason why she’s lived such a long, full life.

“My dad always said that I was the first born, and he said I was a joy from the day I was born,” she said. “I’ve had a couple setbacks, but I bounce right back.”