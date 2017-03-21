Fast and furry-ous! Watch this ambitious pup join a cross-country skiing race

share tweet pin email

Ever wish you had the courage to make your dreams come true? One ambitious dog just proved that anything is possible — with a little determination!

The world’s most talented skiers gathered in Quebec City, Canada, to compete for gold in a World Cup cross-country skiing race on Sunday.

A VERY GOOD DOG interrupted a cross-country skiing race over the weekend pic.twitter.com/YbeUKhaCj4 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) March 20, 2017

In a clip shared by NBC Olympics' Twitter account, three of the seasoned skiers start to trek down the slope, facing a mountain of snow, windy conditions and an unexpected surprise: the rambunctious pup, eager to join the competition!

The fast and furry-ous canine seemingly pops out of nowhere and quickly joins the lineup — minus skis.

Jacques Boissinot / AP Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo is chased by a stray dog as he skies the men's 15 km Pursuit Free on March 19.

"They are being chased by a dog out there that has entered the stadium — unbelievable,” shouts one commentator during the broadcast.

The determined pup manages to sprint down the slope for about 10 seconds before bounding off and breaking from the pack.

"Good boy, good boy — down boy," says the commentator.

Nasz ManiuÅ to jednak grzeczny psiak. Nigdy sobie na takÄ samowolkÄ nie pozwoliÅ, choÄ podpuszczany byÅ niejednokrotnieð¤£ pic.twitter.com/mIUo6OB9f7 — Justyna Kowalczyk (@JuiceKowalczyk) March 20, 2017

But the four-legged athlete isn't quite done, making one last cameo (wrong way!) as the skiers race downhill.

Despite the big surprise, the pros successfully make it down the mountain — without any injuries to themselves, the crowd or their fierce (and fluffy) competitor.

Raise the ruff for chasing your dreams!