Vanessa and Nick Lachey’s youngest child, Phoenix Robert, turned 2 months old on Friday, and he marked the milestone by posing for his parents.

He was a little too tired to look into the camera. Must have been a wild celebration!

💙My Phoenix💙 A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Feb 24, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

“My Phoenix,” Vanessa Lachey wrote in the caption, surrounded by two heart emojis.

He’s just too precious in his striped onesie. And with that background he looks like, well, a phoenix.

Nick Lachey posted the same photo and wrote, “2 months and counting......”

2 months and counting...... #phoenixrobertlachey A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Feb 24, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

He also showed off the pic while co-hosting TODAY's Take on Monday morning, explaining to Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker the meaning behind the child’s name.

“We were looking for a name, and actually my wife ... for some reason River Phoenix was on her mind, she thought, ‘I think this is a cool name.’ She ran it by me, and we agreed on that as the name long before he came.’”

Vanessa Lachey formally introduced us to Phoenix Robert, born on Christmas Eve, a couple of weeks ago with a video of her son smiling as she kissed his head.

My Funny Valentine 💋💙 #PhoenixRobert A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Phoenix Robert has two siblings: 4-year-old brother Camden John and 2-year-old sister Brooklyn Elisabeth.

What do the Lacheys have planned for Phoenix when he turns 3 months old? It remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: It’ll be really cute.

