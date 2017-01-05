share tweet pin email

After welcoming their third child, a boy, over the holidays, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are spreading the love around in their family.

Their daughter, Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey, turns 2 on Thursday, and her parents are celebrating with a pair of sweet throwback posts on Instagram.

#TBT to my sweet Baby Brooklyn when she was 3 days old. Happy Birthday Baby Girl!!! 2 years ago today you came into our lives and forever changed our family! We LOVE you sooooooooooo much! 💞💓 1.5.15 A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Vanessa Lachey turned back the clock all the way to when Brooklyn was just 3 days old. A perfect mother-and-daughter moment!

“Happy Birthday Baby Girl!!! 2 years ago today you came into our lives and forever changed our family!” the proud mom wrote. “We LOVE you sooooooooooo much!”

RELATED: Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcome baby No. 3 on Christmas Eve

Nick Lachey got sentimental, too, with a black-and-white pic of himself holding Brooklyn after she was born.

I never could have predicted 2 years ago all of the many beautiful ways you would change my life. Happy Birthday to my perfect little angel. A photo posted by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:51am PST

“I never could have predicted 2 years ago all of the many beautiful ways you would change my life,” he wrote. “Happy Birthday to my perfect little angel.”

Brooklyn is now the middle child in the Lachey family. Her younger brother, Phoenix Robert, was born on Christmas Eve.

It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5 A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:15am PST

Brooklyn also has an older brother, Camden John, who’s 4.

RELATED: Nick Lachey learns the gender of baby No. 3 in sweet surprise from wife Vanessa

Happy birthday, Brooklyn!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.