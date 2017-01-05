Happy anniversary Matt Lauer! Share your favorite Matt moment on TODAY using the hashtag #ML20

Parents

Nick and Vanessa Lachey celebrate daughter's 2nd birthday with sweet throwback pics

TODAY

After welcoming their third child, a boy, over the holidays, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are spreading the love around in their family.

Their daughter, Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey, turns 2 on Thursday, and her parents are celebrating with a pair of sweet throwback posts on Instagram.

More Parents videos

Vanessa Lachey turned back the clock all the way to when Brooklyn was just 3 days old. A perfect mother-and-daughter moment!

“Happy Birthday Baby Girl!!! 2 years ago today you came into our lives and forever changed our family!” the proud mom wrote. “We LOVE you sooooooooooo much!”

RELATED: Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcome baby No. 3 on Christmas Eve

Nick Lachey got sentimental, too, with a black-and-white pic of himself holding Brooklyn after she was born.

“I never could have predicted 2 years ago all of the many beautiful ways you would change my life,” he wrote. “Happy Birthday to my perfect little angel.”

Brooklyn is now the middle child in the Lachey family. Her younger brother, Phoenix Robert, was born on Christmas Eve.

Brooklyn also has an older brother, Camden John, who’s 4.

RELATED: Nick Lachey learns the gender of baby No. 3 in sweet surprise from wife Vanessa

Happy birthday, Brooklyn!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Hot or not? Nick Lachey rates his own Throwback Thursday pictures

Play Video - 2:55

Hot or not? Nick Lachey rates his own Throwback Thursday pictures

Play Video - 2:55

More video

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.

More: Parents Toddlers

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP