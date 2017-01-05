After welcoming their third child, a boy, over the holidays, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are spreading the love around in their family.
Their daughter, Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey, turns 2 on Thursday, and her parents are celebrating with a pair of sweet throwback posts on Instagram.
More Parents videos
How to set new rules for your kids (like less screen time) in 2017
Snow day activities to keep kids busy (and grown-ups sane) indoors
How to have the best New Year’s Eve ever… with kids
President Obama loves kids! See the adorable photos
Vanessa Lachey turned back the clock all the way to when Brooklyn was just 3 days old. A perfect mother-and-daughter moment!
“Happy Birthday Baby Girl!!! 2 years ago today you came into our lives and forever changed our family!” the proud mom wrote. “We LOVE you sooooooooooo much!”
RELATED: Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcome baby No. 3 on Christmas Eve
Nick Lachey got sentimental, too, with a black-and-white pic of himself holding Brooklyn after she was born.
“I never could have predicted 2 years ago all of the many beautiful ways you would change my life,” he wrote. “Happy Birthday to my perfect little angel.”
Brooklyn is now the middle child in the Lachey family. Her younger brother, Phoenix Robert, was born on Christmas Eve.
Brooklyn also has an older brother, Camden John, who’s 4.
RELATED: Nick Lachey learns the gender of baby No. 3 in sweet surprise from wife Vanessa
Happy birthday, Brooklyn!
Hot or not? Nick Lachey rates his own Throwback Thursday picturesPlay Video - 2:55
Hot or not? Nick Lachey rates his own Throwback Thursday picturesPlay Video - 2:55
More video
Stay warm and fashionable this winter: Plaid robes, faux-fur throws, and more
See why orange really IS the new black in 2017, and other fresh fashion trends
Motivating fitness fashions that will have you sweating in style
Here are 2016’s top style trends (and what will be popular in 2017)
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.