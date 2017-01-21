share tweet pin email

There's a new "Baby Spice"!

Former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell Horner (aka Ginger Spice) announced Saturday that she's welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

The proud mom posted an adorable photo of herself holding the infant's tiny foot on Instagram, revealing his name: Montague George Hector Horner.

Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty 👶🏼 A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:15am PST

In a tweet earlier this morning, she shared the little one's weight: 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) January 21, 2017

This is the 44-year-old's first child with husband Christian Horner, the 43-year-old manager of the Red Bull Formula One auto racing team, whom she married in May 2015. The couple began dating in 2014.

The pop star is also mom to a 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell Madonna, whose father is screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. Montague's dad has a daughter, Olivia, from a previous relationship with Beverley Allen.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Geri Halliwell Horner and husband Christian Horner attend the world premiere of "I Am Bolt" at Odeon Leicester Square on Nov. 28, 2016 in London.

In her Instagram caption, Halliwell wrote that their latest addition was "a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia."

Little Montague isn't the only one celebrating a birthday on Jan. 21: Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, who turned 41 on Saturday, took to Twitter to send her love.

Halliwell publicly announced her pregnancy back in October, with a fitting hashtag: #mamaspice.

We wish the family all the best!