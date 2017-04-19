share tweet pin email

The actor who gave us one of the great movie lines of the 1990s — “You’re killing me, Smalls!” — is a new dad.

Patrick Renna, a.k.a. Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the 1993 baseball movie “The Sandlot,” has announced the arrival of his baby boy, Flynn Maxwell Renna.

Little Flynn Maxwell, the first child for Renna and his wife, Jasmin, was born last Friday.

Renna's caption is just as sweet as the photo itself.

“As if I didn't love his mother enough she has now revealed to me her true identity — Super Woman,” he wrote. “She did such an incredible job. I am in awe of her and honestly I am in awe of women in general. They don't call it labor for nothing! You give the gift of life and that is pure magic.”

Renna, 38, first mentioned the pregnancy on his social media pages last November with this funny photo.

Thankful for my food bump, but really thankful for her baby bump! #babyrenna2017 A post shared by Patrick Renna (@patrickrenna) on Nov 25, 2016 at 9:00pm PST

It looks like their child will inherit their sense of humor — and Dad’s famous catchphrase.

Congratulations to the new parents!