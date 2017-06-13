Riley Curry returns to steal the show after Warriors win NBA title

share tweet pin email

As the home crowd's roars shook Oracle Arena and the Golden State Warriors celebrated their second NBA title in three seasons on Monday night, it also produced another joyful sight.

The return of Riley Curry!

riley i have missed you so much pic.twitter.com/SAa4AqlGt1 — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) June 13, 2017

The adorable 4-year-old daughter of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who stole the show with her press conference antics during Golden State's championship run in 2015, was back in the spotlight celebrating another championship with dad.

Getty Images Warriors star Stephen Curry celebrated his second championship with his adorable daughters, Riley (left) and Ryan.

This time Riley was joined by her 1-year-old sister, Ryan, whom Stephen held in his arms as the cheers rained down for Golden State's second NBA championship in three seasons following a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Getty Images Ryan gave big sister Riley a run for her money in the cuteness department as she celebrated with dad.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, then took a family photo with the girls on a night to remember.

Riley had been kept relatively out of the spotlight after a busy summer two years ago in which she took over press conferences from her dad, celebrated her third birthday with some cute dance moves, and accepted the challenge of a "Nae Nae" dance off from Leah Still, a cancer survivor and another adorable daughter of a professional athlete.

Getty Images It's not officially a press conference for Stephen Curry unless Riley is there to monitor it.

Last year Riley wasn't seen much as the Warriors lost to the Cavs in the NBA Finals after leading the series 3-1, taking a backseat to the adorable daughter of Cleveland star LeBron James.

This season ended with Riley checking out her reflection in the shiny Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy on Monday after Golden State won Game 5 at home.

RILEY'S REFLECTION IS IN THE TROPHY pic.twitter.com/NnLByAyxWc — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) June 13, 2017

Congrats to the Currys and the Warriors!

