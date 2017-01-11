Molly Sims’ family just welcomed a new member!
The model and former “Las Vegas” actress gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday. She shared the first photo of the adorable tyke on her social media accounts.
“Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17,” she wrote. “Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe! #blessed #tribeof5.”
This is the third child for Sims, 43, and her husband, producer Scott Stuber. They also have a 4-year-old son, Brooks Alan, and a 21-month-old daughter, Scarlett May.
Sims revealed in August, via a video on her YouTube channel, that she was expecting. "We’re so excited. This is happening. This is like our Hail Mary," she said at the time.
And they’re just as excited now. Congrats to the happy new parents!
