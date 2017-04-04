share tweet pin email

"Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue" is the old wedding rhyme. If you're a Duggar bride, the phrase takes on special meaning.

In a clip from the large Arkansas family's TLC show, "Counting On," new bride Jinger (pronounced "Ginger") is the latest to share in an heirloom-dress tradition.

Jinger's mother, Michelle, and her grandmother, Mary Duggar, wore the same wedding gown, and it's been preserved over the years. In the clip, Michelle Duggar explains that a piece of material from the gown is carefully snipped off and worked into the gown or bouquet for the latest Duggar bride.

"This is such a special moment," says Michelle Duggar, mom of 19. The tulle cut from the gown was given to the designer of Jinger's wedding gown, and then was cut into a heart shape and sewn into the gown's bodice, over where her own heart is when she wears the gown.

It's a tradition that Michelle's other daughters who are married have also followed.

Never miss a parenting story with TODAY's newsletters! Sign up here

"So for my wedding, my grandma and my mom gave me a little clipping of the dress, and put it in a handkerchief... they stuffed in my bouquet, so I was able to carry it down the aisle with me," says Jill Duggar Dillard, who wed in 2014.

"The way we incorporated Grandma's dress into my wedding was my mom and grandma made a little rosette and put it in my bouquet," said Jessa Duggar Seewald, who also wed in 2014.

Our behind the scenes photos are finally here. #marriage @matthewthwingphotography A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:36am PST

RELATED: Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar add a 20th child to their family

While Jinger's gown snippet wasn't in her bouquet, she was pleased with the way it was worked into her dress.

"It was neat to see how (dress designer) Miss Renee had so creatively incorporated that piece of my mom's and grandma's dress into my dress," Jinger says in the clip.

Jinger, now 23, wed Jeremy Vuolo, 29, a pastor and former professional soccer player, in November.

RELATED: Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben reveal the name of their newborn son

Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar's reality show, "19 Kids and Counting," was canceled in 2015.

The series was suspended, then canceled, by TLC after the Duggars' oldest son, Josh, publicly apologized for molesting five girls, including several of his own sisters, when he was 14 and 15 years old. Josh Duggar, now 29, is married with four children and a fifth on the way.

Spinoff series "Counting On" began airing in 2015 and follows the older Duggar children as they start their own families.