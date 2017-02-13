Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben reveal the name of newborn son

share tweet pin email

The newest Duggar now has a name!

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband, Ben Seewald, welcomed their second child last week, and now, they've finally announced his name.

In a TLC video, they reveal they named the baby Henry Wilberforce Seewald.

The name comes from William Wilberforce, an English politician known for his efforts to abolish the slave trade in the nineteenth century.

"He's a real hero of ours," Ben Seewald said in the clip.

As for the name Henry, Jessa Duggar Seewald simply "really liked it," they explained.

"We just thought it was cute," the proud dad said, adding that they also admire the work of Matthew Henry, who wrote Bible commentary centuries ago.

Henry was born on Feb. 6, and weighed 8 pounds and 11 ounces.

We're not surprised the family waited a week to reveal the baby's name — they also took a week to choose the name Spurgeon, Henry's big brother, who was born in 2015.