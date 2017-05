share tweet pin email

Do you know a phenomenal father or father figure? Someone who has gone above and beyond for his family, friends and community?

Terry Vine/J Patrick Lane / Getty Images

If so, Kathie Lee and Hoda want to hear about him! Tell us below, why your phenomenal father deserves to be honored on Father's Day, and make sure to include two recent photos.

Entries will be collected Thursday, May 25 from at 10:00 a.m. ET until June 9.