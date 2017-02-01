Beyoncé is pregnant with twins! We can't stop looking at her announcement

share tweet pin email

Beyoncé just made a major announcement!

Are you sitting down? OK, good. Here it is: Beyoncé is pregnant … with twins!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The singer delivered the news on Instagram with a stunning photo of herself with her hands on her baby bump, kneeling in front of a wreath of flowers with a long green veil over her head.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she wrote. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

MTV/MTV1415 / Getty Images Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z and Beyonce speak onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

She signed the post, “The Carters.”

Robert Kamau / GC Images Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy are seen at Hammerstein Ballroom for the CFDA Awards on June 6, 2016 in New York City.

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, currently have a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The singer's mom, Tina Knowles, also celebrated the happy news on Instagram, writing, "WOWI don't have to keep the secret anymore?I am soooo happy. God is so good. Twin blessings."

Congrats to them both on the pregnancy!