We love it when celebrities share baby photos on social media, but sometimes the cuteness starts even earlier, with equally adorable pregnancy announcements.

Whether donning an inventive costume, letting an older child make the big reveal or sharing a funny photo, these famous parents inspired us with their creativity.

See their memorable posts below.

Some stars — like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel — kept it sweet and simple.

Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #WeDontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 31, 2015 at 3:29pm PST

Several enlisted the help of the baby's big sister ...

Surprise! A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:52am PST

Merry Christmas from my family to yours! pic.twitter.com/EjlCoYbq — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) December 25, 2012

... Or big brother.

Matching baby bumps. ✌️ A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Apr 18, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

I'm sharing some VERY exciting news on MollySims .com today!!!! http://www.whosay.com/l/eOR9kJk A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Sep 30, 2014 at 7:15am PDT

Jax is very excited but also a bit confused with the happy news he will have a little sister this fall. #grateful pic.twitter.com/xdy4vqlZLz — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 8, 2015

💗💗💗 A photo posted by CaCee Cobb (@caceecobb) on Oct 21, 2014 at 1:31pm PDT

So excited to announce THE SEQUEL Coming later this year!! ... #BabyTown2 - Created by @kyle_newman and @jaime_king. Also starring #JamesKnight A photo posted by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Feb 19, 2015 at 11:34am PST

Bristol Palin shared a snap of the whole family.

so excited!! 😍 link in bio 💕 A photo posted by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:37am PST

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen posted a candid couple shot.

Ryan Lochte kissed wife Kayla Rae Reid's belly in a stunning underwater photo.

My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year! Best news I've ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017 A photo posted by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Carrie Underwood made her pet pooches part of the announcement.

In honor of "Labor" Day...Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn't be happier! pic.twitter.com/bROrzuHJ4J — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 1, 2014

Others made use of special props. Gwen Stefani shared a photo of herself sporting a regal headpiece, writing, "I was ready to hand over the crown. but I guess I am still queen of the house. #itsaboy #surroundedbyboys."

I was ready to hand over the crown. but I guess I am still queen of the house. #itsaboy #surroundedbyboys A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 17, 2014 at 9:59am PST

Hilaria Baldwin clutched a tiny blue teddy bear.

Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Hilaria and I are excited to share with you that we are going to have another little addition to our family. Another little boy coming this Fall 💙 A photo posted by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Mar 9, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

And Kelly Rowland posted a picture of baby-size Air Jordans.

I'll be stuntin like my daddy..... A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Jun 10, 2014 at 4:06pm PDT

Lauren Conrad opted for an ultrasound pic.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet... A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Nick and Vanessa Lachey playfully posted about needing a "new crib."

👱🏽👩🏽👦🏻👧🏼👶🏼🐶 #LacheyPartyOf5... and Wookie! ❤️ A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Sep 2, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

Kevin and Danielle Jonas posed with a copy of "What to Expect When You're Expecting."

Prepping for baby number two! #babyjonas2 A photo posted by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Apr 25, 2016 at 5:59pm PDT

Some celebs — like Busy Philipps — even shared a snap of their positive pregnancy tests.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel went the nostalgia route, opting to share baby photos of themselves.

And Jessica Simpson unforgettably revealed that she was going to be a "mummy" on Halloween in 2011, earning major points for originality.

AP via JessicaSimpson.com

Of course, you don't have to be famous to create an awesome pregnancy announcement! (And Simpson isn't the first to make hers Halloween-themed). Check out other creative announcements from moms-to-be here and here.

An earlier version of this post was published on June 9, 2015.