Laugh along with the 11 funniest parents on Facebook this week

Parents are funny — especially on Facebook, And we love them for it.
Why? Because in a world of Facebook where friends and families’ pages are filled with tan and toothy families jet-skiing in Fiji, it’s easy to feel like you’re the only parent who ever tried to convince your kids that nap time is the ultimate vacation.
So let’s give a shout out to the hilarious moms and dads who aren’t afraid to tell it like it really is. Here are our picks for this week’s Funniest Parents on Facebook.
This week's funniest parents on FacebookPlay Video - 1:25
This week's funniest parents on FacebookPlay Video - 1:25
More video
'Chance to Dance' lets kids with special needs shine on stage
Baby girl celebrates first birthday with tacos and she’s absolutely delicious
Girl paints rocks for graves vandalized at Jewish cemeteries
Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones share adorable videos of their kids
1. Thank you for being a friend (Lenny Lemons)
More Moments That Matter videos
Baby girl celebrates first birthday with tacos and she’s absolutely delicious
This little boy hugged a police officer and it's the sweetest thing
This little girl mistakes a water heater for a robot and it’s the cutest thing ever
Miss USA Deshauna Barber and Miss Teen USA volunteer with Smile Train
Never miss a parenting story with TODAY's newsletters! Sign up here
2. Rap it up (Perfection Pending by Meredith Ethington)
3. Shop till you're lost (The Mom TruthBomb)
4. The nose knows (Ashley Austrew)
5. Say cheese (Jen Simon, Writer)
6. No wine-ing (Orthodox sunflower)
7. Sticky situation (The Dose of Reality)
8. Spring cleaning (Big Top Family by Ashley Allen)
9. Sound of music (The Dose of Reality)
10. Clothes-minded (Mia Carella, Writer)
11. Living out loud (Zoe vs. the Universe)
Sarah Maizes is a writer, comedian, and award-winning author who’s written several picture books for children, including "On My Way to The Bath" and "On My Way to Bed." Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.