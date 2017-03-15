Lindsey Graham on Trump wiretap claims: 'If it's not true, just tell me'

share tweet pin email

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday the FBI needs to stop stonewalling his request to clear up wiretapping claims President Trump made against his predecessor and produce evidence that it happened.

Graham said he originally thought Trump’s accusation that former President Obama tapped his phones at Trump Tower during last year’s presidential campaign was “just kind of a wild claim.” He has since sent the FBI a letter asking for proof.

“If it’s not true, just tell me it’s not true. Why is it taking so long to get the answer?” he told TODAY. “I have no evidence of it, I’m suspicious of it, but now I’m getting concerned because it’s taking so long to answer my letter.”

The South Carolina Republican heads up one of the congressional investigations into Russia’s interference in last year’s election and will oversee a hearing on the topic Wednesday.

Graham told TODAY that he met with FBI director James Comey two weeks ago and asked him to hand over any evidence showing Trump was wiretapped during the campaign, as well as allegations about Russia’s interference with U.S. elections.

Graham noted that the only way Obama’s office could have ordered a wiretap was by requesting a warrant application through the FBI and Justice Department.

Trump made the wiretapping accusation in an early morning tweet earlier this month, but provided no evidence. He also challenged lawmakers to look into the claim.

“The accusation was made, he’s challenged Congress to get to the bottom of it, and we will," Graham said. "And if you want to challenge Congress to do things in the future, we’ll take you up it.”

“I don’t want to bump into a criminal investigation if there is one,” he said.

