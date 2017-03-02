Co-workers buy car for teen UPS employee who walks 10 miles to work

share tweet pin email

Every workday for more than a year, Derrick Taylor woke up in the middle of the night to begin a five-mile walk to his 4 a.m. shift at UPS, a job that helps support his ailing mother.

His co-workers at the UPS center in Oxford, Alabama, were so impressed by his work ethic and dedication that they pitched in for a life-changing gift that left the 19-year-old in tears.

Taylor's fellow employees pooled together $1,100 to buy him a used Jeep Cherokee that ensured his days of 10-mile treks were over.

Co-worker J.D. Ward presented the car to Taylor in front of everyone on Feb. 22.

"This is a hard-working young man,'' Ward said in the video. "He makes me emotional. This young man wants to work so bad, he walks to work from way out of town.

"'The group here, we've got some good news for you. Everybody came together and you don't have to walk no more. You've got your own ride."

Taylor has been working at the UPS center for a year-and-a-half, loading trucks for $11.90 an hour to help support his family, but has been unable to afford his own car.

"If I could, I would go around and thank everybody one by one,'' Taylor said in the video. "This is really going to change a lot for me, so thank you again."

