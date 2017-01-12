share tweet pin email

Have you ever wanted to turn your invention into a money-making product? Now’s your chance!

QVC is home to some of today’s most popular products, including FrostGuard, Scrub Daddy and last year’s winner of TODAY’s Next Big Thing: GloveStix. Now, your invention could join the ranks.

TODAY is collaborating with QVC once again to find “TODAY’s Next Big Thing,” a country-wide search for the next greatest product to hit the market.

If you're sitting on a creative invention, send us your idea here through Feb. 17. Finalists will be selected to come pitch their product live on TODAY during the week of April 17 to a panel of judges, then viewers will get to vote for their favorite. The three products with the highest votes in their categories will return to TODAY, where the panel of judges will select a winner. The winning inventor will get to sell his or her product on QVC's show "Saturday Morning Q" on April 22.

Enter now — we can’t wait to see what great ideas you’re sitting on!