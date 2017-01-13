This charming 254-year-old farmhouse is the perfect mix of past and present

share tweet pin email

The old ways of farming have long fallen out of fashion in this area, but the Clarence Bouton Homestead, originally built in 1763, shines as a beacon of the past — with all the delights of the present.

The 2,500-square-foot home, located in South Salem, New York, and on the market for $795,000, offers four bedrooms and three baths, plus four fireplaces, original wood beams, stone fixtures and wide plank flooring.

The lavish kitchen is a standout, boasting a hooded stove, warm wood cabinets and a direct view to the living room.

The tasteful dining area includes a built-in cabinet and original, 24-inch-wide wood plank floors. A deluxe fireplace and large picture windows warm the living room.

"The home has tons of detail throughout," said listing agent Adam Hade of Houlihan Lawrence. "It's very cozy and is the best of both worlds, because you have larger elements of a modern home and great small spaces."

Perhaps the home's most impressive room is the elegant study, with mahogany built-in shelving throughout, wood flooring and French doors.

The one-acre setting creates privacy, as "the home is tucked down a very windy county road — one of the most picturesque roads in South Salem," Hade said.

Photos by Anthony Acocella.

