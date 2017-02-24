share tweet pin email

IKEA is known for its inexpensive and functional furniture — perfect for small spaces and first apartments.

But in a maze of a store that jam-packed with products, can one truly label one IKEA item the "best"? If you're the company's head of design Marcus Engman, the answer is yes. He recently told Business Insider the winning product is...

The Klippan Loveseat, a sleek and simple two-seater that’s a popular buy from the furniture giant.

In fact, his father Lars was the one who designed it in the 70s. "I remember when he brought it home for tests, and he asked me and my sister what we thought of it," Engman told the publication. "I have a lot of fond memories with that sofa, and I'm glad that it has survived for so long."

Originally introduced in 1979, the love seat has evolved through the years. What started out as a wooden frame now incorporates particleboard, polyurethane foam and fiberboard. The current model’s legs are made of aluminum as opposed to painted wood like the first one. These modern changes have actually made the product cheaper — 40 percent cheaper than the original to be exact.

At a price point starting at $249, the love seat is an economical choice, and according to Engman, one that will stick around for many years. Because of the interchangeable covers, "You can change its color and live with it for a long time," he said. Another perk: Its size fits easily through most household doorways, meaning you won’t have to disassemble it each move.

Other popular IKEA products include the Billy bookcase, Poäng chair and the Malm bed frame, according to Business Insider.