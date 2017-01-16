The 1 item to use to keep your diaper pail from stinking

share tweet pin email

The solutions to your everyday problems may be right under your nose.

We've tested hacks that claim to help with life's peskier problems, like getting that diaper pail to smell better and how to organize that pile of USB cords. Using items already in your home, here are tips and tricks that worked for us — and will work for you, too!

Dryer sheets

There are several diaper pails that promise to keep odors out, but that is not always the case. If you’re noticing your pail is stinking up a room, toss a dryer sheet at the bottom of the pail next time you’re putting in a new bag. That dryer sheet will help mask any smell as you fill it up. This is also a great trick to use with your trash cans, too!

Binder clips

If you have a pile of USB cords in your home and can’t figure out which go to what device, this is the trick for you. Get a binder clip and simply wrap up your USB cord and clip it inside. You can use tape to mark them, too, so it will help keep cords from getting tangled and misplaced.

Pool noodles

So many of us have tall boots that often bend over when they’re in the closet. This can wrinkle the fabric or leather. To avoid that, take a pool noodle and cut it to the height of your boot leg. Place the pool noodle inside the boot and it will stay upright when in storage.

Aluminum foil

A lot of us are cooking casseroles, lasagnas and other comfort food dishes this time of year, but that food baked on to the pan can be tough to remove. Using a dish brush can work but often the brushes get just as dirty. To make it easier, take some aluminum foil and make it into a ball, then use that to scrub off any tough residue.

Toothpaste

Next time your little one draws on the wall or furniture with crayon, apply toothpaste to the crayon using a toothbrush. Scrub gently, then wipe with a clean, damp cloth. The toothpaste is slightly abrasive and that works well to remove the crayon.