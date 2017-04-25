It's official: 'Flip or Flop' will return for a new season despite couple's split

share tweet pin email

Despite the couple’s highly-publicized split announced last year, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are set to film another season of their hit HGTV show "Flip or Flop."

Many of the show’s 17 million viewers wondered what the separation meant for the future of the series, but it looks like we’ll get a seventh season after all. The 20-episode season will premiere in December, according to HGTV.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on ‘Flip or Flop,’” Christina said in a statement. Tarek added, “From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for ‘Flip or Flop.’”

The network teased that Season 7 will capture “the ups and downs of Christina and Tarek's house-flipping business, as well as their family life.” Even though the couple is no longer romantically together, they have committed to staying a team when it comes to their house-flipping business.

Besides working together, they’re also co-parenting their two children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1. The family has had some tough times, from Tarek’s battle with cancer to the spring 2016 incident involving a gun and police.

But it looks like they’ve been able to weather the storm and are ready to move on. “Regardless of the situation, our job is to flip homes and create a TV show for people to enjoy around the world,” Tarek wrote on Instagram. “Be prepared for some disasters and crazy projects on the upcoming season… Who's excited about this??? I am!”