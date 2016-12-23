Amazon wants to help you declutter your home — 1 package at a time

share tweet pin email

It’s safe to say you’ve probably had an influx of packages sent to your home this month filled with holiday goodies hand-picked for your friends and family. Wouldn’t it be great if the boxes could keep on giving? Turns out, they can, thanks to a new initiative from Amazon and the organization Give Back Box.

The two are teaming up to make it easy for you to donate your used items to Goodwill. Simply take your empty delivery boxes, fill them with items around the house that you’d like to donate and visit GiveBackBox.com to print a shipping label for free. You can drop the box off at your nearest post office or UPS store or schedule a pickup through the website.

If you’re hoping to declutter your home for the new year, this couldn’t have come at a better time. As they say, out with the old and in with the new.

Need some inspiration for decluttering using this service? Here are a couple of ideas:

1. Swap out items

Let’s say you splurged on a new pair of slippers even though your old ones are fine. Instead of keeping both pairs and letting the old ones collect dust in the closet, simply fill the box with your former pair plus any other shoes you haven’t worn in the past year.

2. Go through one closet or room at a time

Challenge yourself to fill each box with something until every space in your home is decluttered. Here are some things you can get rid of immediately from your garage, hall closet and kitchen.

A few things you should remember when packing your box is that it should be stuffed as much as possible — there’s no weight limit — and you should not include any liquids, fragile, hazardous or volatile items, or ammunition in the boxes.

Twenty retailers including Amazon, Overstock and REI are partners for this initiative, but your package doesn’t have to be from those stores — any cardboard box will do. Goodwill will recycle the boxes after they receive them.